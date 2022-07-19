Kenosha Kingfish mascot was hoping for a gentle push from AJ Dillon

The video of Packers running back AJ Dillon running over (literally) the Kenosha Kingfish mascot, dressed as Elvis, quickly went viral after Bleacher Report posted it. Trey Meier, who was left as roadkill, figures it wouldn’t have gotten as much notice if his giant mascot head hadn’t gone flying during the July 16 promotion.

The strap holding his mascot head in place was too loose, he said.

Running the Oklahoma Drill against Dillon was not Meier’s idea, but he didn’t refuse when asked to participate in the stunt during a celebrity softball tournament. The cross country runner at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee realized it was a bad idea the moment he saw Dillon approaching him full speed.

Meier’s feet came off the ground as Dillon steam rolled him.

“It’s hard to see out of that costume; it’s hard to move,” Meier told JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It happened all so fast, but what I’m thinking in that moment, I’m just like, ‘I hope he kind of gently pushes me over or something like that.’

“I still have this snapshot in my mind. I can’t see straight, so out of the corner of my eye, I just see AJ Dillon barreling at me.”

Meier, 20, was OK and quickly scrambled to retrieve his mascot head to try and preserve his anonymity.

“It was kind of a rough hit; I got the wind knocked out of me, but I got right back up after,” Meier said. “He’s nicknamed ‘Quadzilla’ for a reason.”

Dillon apologized for the severity of the hit and then posed for a photo with Meier, who is a Packers fan.

  1. Good thing the mascot is 20 years old and not some middle aged guy with health issues.

  3. Oh Great! I can just imagine all the Barneys clutching at their pearls over this.
    The video was hilarious, I’m sincerely glad the kid’s alright.
    If this was Dalvin Cook, the Vikings would’ve probably had to place their star RB on the PUP list already. 🤣

  4. Dillon heard the mascot may be hiding the long lost trump ballots inside the costume.

    It is Wisconsin after all.

  5. What’s with players thinking they can smash into mascots and it’s just funny? These are humans in those costumes. Who knows their age or health situation, or even gender, they definitely didnt sign up as a mascot to get hit by pro players as a joke. Jamal Adams also sent a mascot to the hospital once and still thought it was funny.

