Lawsuit against Bears, Mario Edwards is voluntarily dismissed, but may be re-filed

Getty Images

A lawsuit filed in 2021 against the Bears and defensive lineman Mario Edwards have been dismissed voluntarily. The woman who filed it plans to file it again.

Via the Chicago Tribune, Joann Blakney initiated a civil complaint last October against the team and Edwards. It accused Edwards of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also alleged that the Bears engaged in negligent supervision and defamation. The lawsuit arose from an altercation occurring at a Charlotte hotel on October 17, 2020.

Per the report, the Bears previously had filed a motion to dismiss the case against them. The dismissal happened before a ruling on the motion.

Criminal charges are still pending against both Edwards and Blakney. Blakney’s attorney told the Tribune that she intends to re-file the civil case after the conclusion of Blakney’s criminal misdemeanor case.

The clock is ticking. For any legal theories that have a two-year statute of limitations, she’ll need to re-file before October 17, 2022. As to any of the claims that may have had one-year statutes of limitations, those theories could be gone for good.

The NFL previously investigated the situation and found no violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.