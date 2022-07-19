Panthers unveil black helmets

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2022, 9:17 AM EDT
Carolina Panthers

Add the Panthers to the list of teams that will be using a second helmet during the 2022 season.

The team unveiled a new black helmet on Tuesday. They plan to wear them along with an all-black uniform for their Thursday night home game against the Falcons in Week 10.

“Sometimes guys tap into an alter ego depending on what they’re wearing,” defensive end Brian Burns said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website. “Whenever a team wears all black, or black accessories, it just brings out that dog in them, the evil side. When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together.”

The NFL tweaked its uniform rules this year to allow teams to wear a second helmet along with alternate, classic and Color Rush uniforms.

3 responses to “Panthers unveil black helmets

  1. “They call us the dark side..”
    Who is they? Nobody says that. The only thing the Panthers get called is a win. Working on another 5 win season full of delusion. 4th straight 5 win season? Keep pouting.

  2. Seems like every team now has a “Black or White” helmet. Frankly none of them are as nice as the original helmets. It’s just another ploy by the NFL to sell merchandise.

