Patriots put Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber on NFI list

Posted by Josh Alper on July 19, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT
Auburn v LSU
Getty Images

A pair of Patriots draft picks will be starting their first NFL training camp on the non-football injury list.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber have been placed on the list. They are eligible to be activated at any point, but they cannot practice with the team until that has happened.

Hines started at right guard for LSU last season and also saw time at left guard and center during his time in college. He was not on the field during practices open to the media during OTAs either.

Stueber was also sidelined in the spring. He started at right tackle for Michigan before being selected in the seventh round.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Patriots put Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber on NFI list

  2. “I hope these guys suit up more than Isaiah Wynn” Wynn suited up for 16 games last year and was a solid starting T. Steuber and Hines were 6th and 7th rounders that may never even see the field.

  3. godnollid16 says:
    July 19, 2022 at 5:42 pm
    “I hope these guys suit up more than Isaiah Wynn” Wynn suited up for 16 games last year and was a solid starting T. Steuber and Hines were 6th and 7th rounders that may never even see the field

    ———

    Yeah….take a look at his entire career. And don’t look now, but he just committed another penalty!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.