Patriots put Chasen Hines, Andrew Stueber on NFI list

A pair of Patriots draft picks will be starting their first NFL training camp on the non-football injury list.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber have been placed on the list. They are eligible to be activated at any point, but they cannot practice with the team until that has happened.

Hines started at right guard for LSU last season and also saw time at left guard and center during his time in college. He was not on the field during practices open to the media during OTAs either.

Stueber was also sidelined in the spring. He started at right tackle for Michigan before being selected in the seventh round.