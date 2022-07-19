Saints sign Alontae Taylor to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Saints wrapped up their draft class signings just in time for rookies to report to training camp.

Second-round choice Alontae Taylor signed his contract Tuesday, via a photo tweeted by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. The Saints previously signed first-round selections Chris Olave and Trevor Penning, fifth-rounder D'Marco Jackson and sixth-rounder Jordan Jackson.

Taylor entered the day as one of 10 unsigned second-round picks in the league.

The Saints drafted the cornerback with the 49th overall selection. He joins a roster that includes Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams and Paulson Adebo, among others, at the position.

Taylor originally was a receiver who converted to defensive back while at the University of Tennessee. He totaled 162 tackles, four interceptions and 15 pass breakups in his four-year career in Knoxville.