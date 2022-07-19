Steelers sign Doug Costin

Getty Images

The Steelers worked out several players who appeared in the USFL on Monday and now they have elected to add one of them.

Pittsburgh announced on Tuesday that the club has signed defensive lineman Doug Costin to a one-year contract.

Coston played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL, helping the team win the championship.

But before that, he started his professional career by signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He played 12 games as a rookie with nine starts, recording 32 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a QB hit, and two passes defensed.

He played one game for Jacksonville in 2021 while on the team’s practice squad. He signed with the Bengals practice squad during the postseason but was released in late January before the Super Bowl.