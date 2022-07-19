Texans RB Darius Anderson charged with felony burglary of a habitation

USA TODAY Sports

Monday brought word that Texans running back Darius Anderson faces criminal charges in Houston, but the initial police report concerning those charges was incorrect.

Anderson was initially charged with felony burglary with intent to rape, but TMZ reported on Tuesday that Houston Police Department records now show that he is only charged with felony burglary of a habitation. Per the department, a “coding error” was responsible for the mistaken charge.

The police report says that Anderson’s ex-girlfriend told police officers that Anderson broke into her home around 7 a.m. on July 15. The woman told police that Anderson pushed her down to get into the house and threatened to beat her up. She said she ran upstairs, retrieved a gun to keep Anderson from having access to it and locked herself in a bathroom to call police.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for Wednesday.