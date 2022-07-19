Vikings waive Nate Stanley

Getty Images

The Vikings have pared down their quarterback room ahead of the start of training camp.

The team announced that they have waived Nate Stanley on Tuesday. Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond remain on the roster.

Stanley was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He was waived with an injury during final cuts last year and spent the year on injured reserve after he went unclaimed.

The move gives the Vikings an empty roster spot to use before their full squad reports to camp on July 26. If they don’t fill it with another quarterback to serve as a camp arm, the team may have their eyes on bolstering another position before they get too deep into the summer.