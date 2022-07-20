49ers give Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

The 49ers are ready to move on to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback, and they’re hoping to facilitate a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Toward that end, they’ve given Garoppolo’s agent permission to seek a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Garoppolo has a base salary of $24.2 million this season, but a trade would almost certainly include an agreement between Garoppolo and his new team to reduce that number. That’s why getting Garoppolo’s representatives involved is important.

With Garoppolo not expected to be cleared to return from shoulder surgery until mid-August, there won’t be much time for Garoppolo to win a starting job no matter where he ends up.