Amon-Ra St. Brown can make a little history in Week One

As the 2022 Lions hope to emulate a horse named Rich Strike, they may have struck it rich in round four of the 2021 draft with receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website noted that St. Brown carries a streak of eight or more catches in six straight games into 2022. If he catches eight or more passes in Week One against the Eagles, he’ll become only the fifth player in league history with seven straight games featuring that kind of production.

The others are Antonio Brown, Michael Thomas, Anquan Boldin, and Travis Kelce. That’s fairly good company.

The streak began with 10 catches in a Week 13 win over the Vikings, capped by a game-winning touchdown reception that happened when the Vikings decided not to bother defending the goal line. He had eight, eight, nine, eight, and eight in the final six games of the season.

The Lions were winless before beating Minnesota. Detroit is 3-3 when St. Brown catches at least eight passes.