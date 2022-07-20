Antonio Gandy-Golden trying to get to 245 pounds in move to TE

Getty Images

Antonio Gandy-Golden spent his first two NFL seasons at receiver. Now, he’s listed as a tight end.

Gandy-Golden has embraced the move.

He has gained weight after playing last season at 218. Gandy-Golden was up to 230 during the offseason program in an attempt to get to 245 pounds. Nutritionists at Liberty University, his alma mater, helped him craft diet and workout plans.

“I want to gain size but not fat,” Gandy-Golden said, via Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Gandy-Golden’s mom encouraged the move to tight end when he was still in college. Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter presented the same idea to Gandy-Golden while Gandy-Golden was training for the 2020 draft.

Now, here he is, listed as a tight end on the Commanders’ roster.

“I’ve only ever played receiver since I started football,” Gandy-Golden said. “It’s been cool, but it’s been a lot of hard work.

“It’s all about being able to adapt in this league to last longer. When they asked me, it confirmed they have the confidence in me to be able to do that.”

He should have a better chance to stick at tight end, where starter Logan Thomas is working his way back from a torn ACL. John Bates, Cole Turner and Sammis Reyes are the other tight ends on the Commanders’ roster.

Gandy-Golden has played 10 career games, with two touches for 25 yards.