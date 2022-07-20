Derek Carr: No one thinks anything of us

July 20, 2022
One of the leading storylines of the offseason has been the move of talented players from around the league into the AFC West.

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach before trading for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Chargers added edge rusher Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson to their defense and the Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and signed edge rusher Chandler Jones after hiring Josh McDaniels as their new head coach. All of those teams have eyes on ending the Chiefs’ run as division champions after Kansas City parted ways with wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Opinions vary about how the teams will stack up as a result of all that shuffling, especially since the Chiefs still have the likes of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. While the Raiders made the playoffs last year and were in the thick of that offseason activity, quarterback Derek Carr thinks that the football world is discounting them at the expense of the other teams in the division.

“It’s going to be fun,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “No one thinks anything of us and I think that’s what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games. . . . You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that. And you’re like, ‘We’re here, too. We feel like we got better, too.; I thought we made the playoffs.”

The nobody believes in us approach feels like a stretch given the Raiders’ circumstances, but Carr went on to say that the team is carrying a “chip on their shoulder” so it seems that it’s going to be a line of thinking that remains in place as they get ready to take the field in September.

13 responses to "Derek Carr: No one thinks anything of us

  3. You’ve got McDaniels, who failed in his first HC opportunity. No assistant who’s left the Belichick umbrella has been successful.

    Oh, and you’re looking up at the Chargers and Chiefs, plus dealing with Wilson.

    Not looking good for the Raiderz this year.

  4. Well yea, Raiders are in a stacked division with Carr as 4/4 in rankings of QBs in that division. Raiders are going to rely more on other teams struggling or tripping up to succeed as opposed to them overachieving

  5. Raiders haven’t won a playoff game in 20 years.
    What does Derek expect people will think?

  6. And I dare anyone to try and knock that chip off their shoulder. I double dare them. Go Raiders.

  7. For the reason the team will start having players that were yet born when the last time the Raiders (two decades) won a playoff game is why no one thinks anything about the Raiders. Try winning before opening ones mouth and then the cred will come until then it is all playing for the off-season all-talk Superbowl of the perennial losers.

  8. Im worried about the offensive line more than anything. I think Adam’s presence will open up a lot for Hunter Renfrow. That guy had an amazing season with virtually no other offensive assets around him with the Ruggs situation and Darren Waller being injured for a good chunk of the season. I was bullish on the McD hire until it became apparent that he didn’t have final say over the roster. He’s free to just focus on being a HC this time around. It’s going to be a dogfight in the AFCW for sure.

  10. It’s funny how people rip on Derek Carr, but they never stop to think about the fact that the Raiders haven’t had even a decent defense since he’s played for the Raiders, until last year. And look what happened…AND with all the drama and adversity. He’s put up great numbers practically every year he’s been there and how many coaches has he went thru? You don’t average around 28 points a game and go 8-8 unless your defense bad. I’d take Carr any day as my franchise QB!

  11. One winning season in two decades worth of time will do that. Besides, David picks you guys to be champs every year.

  12. Carr is better than half the QB’s in the league. He has what it takes. He needs to improve on his play in the red zone though. He now has one of the better receiving corps in the league. I see no reason why he can’t clear 300 yds, and 2 touchdowns each week. folks here hate on Carr and the Raiders because they want laughs. but the jokes are old. So shut up and watch the Raiders work. 12-5!

  13. Raiders added a lot of free agent fire power. They are the perfect example of good value from a futures betting perspective @ +4000

