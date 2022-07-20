Donovan Smith: Bucs left guard competition will make everyone better

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had to replace both of their starting guards this offseason and they filled one of the spot on the right side of the line by trading for Shaq Mason.

Left guard hasn’t been settled yet, however. Aaron Stinnie, second-round pick Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, and Nick Leverett are all in the mix as the team gets set for the start of training camp.

The eventual winner of the competition will be playing next to left tackle Donovan Smith and Smith thinks the process of finding a starter will improve everyone involved.

“I enjoy it. To be able to see guys just go out there and make a name for themselves, establish themselves in the position to be able to help the team is huge,” Smith said, via Pewter Report. “Between Stinnie and Luke, you’ve still got Hainsey that’s out there, Nick Leverett . . . So, it’s not gonna do anything but just make everybody better.”

Good line play will be essential to the Bucs’ offensive hopes in 2022, so they’ll be hoping for a seamless transition on the interior heading into the fall.