Jets set to sign Craig James

Cornerback Craig James was cut loose by the Eagles this week, but he won’t have to travel far for a new place to play football.

According to multiple reports, the Jets are set to sign James to their 90-man roster.

James played in 18 games for the Eagles in 2019 and 2020 and saw a lot of time on special teams when he was in the lineup. He spent last season on the practice squad in Philly and also played in three games for the Vikings during his rookie season in 2018.

The Jets drafted Sauce Gardner early in the first round and signed D.J. Reed as a free agent to head up a cornerback group that also includes Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry, Justin Hardee, Rachad Wildgoose, and Isaiah Dunn.