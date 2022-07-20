Owners to meet on August 9 for approval of Broncos sale

Getty Images

The Broncos officially will soon be adopting a lighter shade of blue.

A clan of Wal-Mart owners, led by former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton and current Wal-Mart CEO Greg Penner, will officially be approved by at least 24 owners at a meeting in Minnesota on August 9.

Per multiple reports, that’s when the owners will gather to welcome into Club Oligarch someone who has more money than any of them, by far. Currently, Panthers owner David Tepper is the wealthiest of the bunch, at a net worth of $16.7 billion. Walton, the son of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton, is worth $60.9 billion.

Yeah, he’s getting approved by at least 24 of the others.

The question then becomes whether and when some of those many billions will be given to quarterback Russell Wilson, who (unlike Deshaun Watson) didn’t get a new contract on his way through the door.