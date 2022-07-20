Ravens place undrafted rookie Devon Williams on reserve/did not report list

Getty Images

Ravens rookie receiver Devon Williams didn’t report to training camp.

The Ravens placed Williams on the reserve/did not report list today, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Williams was an undrafted rookie out of Oregon who would have been a long shot to make the Ravens’ roster, so this may be the end of the road for him.

Last year at Oregon, Williams caught 35 passes for 557 yards and four touchdowns. In his four-year college career he spent two seasons at USC before transferring and spending two more years at Oregon.