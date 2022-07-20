Report: Bengals trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium

Posted by Josh Alper on July 20, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT
Bengals v Ravens
The Steelers recently sealed a deal to sell the naming rights to their stadium to Acrisure and another AFC North team is reportedly looking to make a deal of their own.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals are working to sell the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium. Per the report, the team has notified city and county officials of their plans so that they are prepared to move forward with approvals quickly because the team hopes to have a deal in place by the start of the regular season.

A recent study showed that Paul Brown Stadium needs nearly $500 million in renovations. A naming rights deal likely wouldn’t cover the total cost, but it would provide more revenue to put toward that and other efforts.

The Bengals are one of three teams that does not currently have a naming rights deal for their stadium. The Packers and Bears are the only others.

It’s not known if the sale would lead to a change in the name of the stadium. Another possibility would be selling the naming rights to the field as the Chiefs did in a deal to change the name of their home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

15 responses to “Report: Bengals trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium

  1. Cheap owners. Desperate times calls for desperate measures. Especially when your stadium is half empty like theirs has been the last 20 years.

  2. Let’s just save everyone a whole bunch of time and name it Interrion Stadium or Xanaflex Park or some other vague financial institution-sounding name because we all know that’s what it’s going to be.

  5. I recall that Bengals fans were just recently crowing about how the Bengals were above selling naming rights. I would like for them to let us know what they think now.

  7. How about “6th Worst Uniforms in the NFL behind Carolina, Baltimore, Miami, Jacksonville, New England… Stadium”

  8. They could sell the naming rights to themselves. Bengals Stadium has a nice ring to it.

  12. Still boggles my mind how one team is named after the owner of another lol… NFL has a weird history

  13. The stadium was named Paul Brown stadium to honor the man. Seems disrespectful to take away that honor. Dishonorable act.

  14. Well, it’s better than calling for a multi billion dollar stadium to be built after 20 years or less, by the local tax payers of course.

