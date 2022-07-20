Report: Bengals trying to sell naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium

Getty Images

The Steelers recently sealed a deal to sell the naming rights to their stadium to Acrisure and another AFC North team is reportedly looking to make a deal of their own.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Bengals are working to sell the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium. Per the report, the team has notified city and county officials of their plans so that they are prepared to move forward with approvals quickly because the team hopes to have a deal in place by the start of the regular season.

A recent study showed that Paul Brown Stadium needs nearly $500 million in renovations. A naming rights deal likely wouldn’t cover the total cost, but it would provide more revenue to put toward that and other efforts.

The Bengals are one of three teams that does not currently have a naming rights deal for their stadium. The Packers and Bears are the only others.

It’s not known if the sale would lead to a change in the name of the stadium. Another possibility would be selling the naming rights to the field as the Chiefs did in a deal to change the name of their home to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.