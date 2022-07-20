Report: Chargers optimistic about getting extension done with Derwin James

Getty Images

A report in April indicated safety Derwin James and the Chargers were “cautiously optimistic” about coming to terms on an extension before the start of the regular season. The only thing that has changed since then is a sense of urgency with Week 1 growing closer.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports the Chargers are “optimistic” about an extension for James.

James is set to make just over $9 million after the Chargers picked up their option on his rookie contract for this season. He could become the highest-paid safety when all is signed and done.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has the highest per year average at the position at $18.247 million, and Jamal Adams has the most guaranteed money among safeties at $38 million.

When James has played, he has proved to be one of the best at his position in the league. But he’s played only 36 games and missed 29 with injuries in four seasons. He played only five games in 2019 and missed the entire 2020 season.

James, who played 15 games in earning Pro Bowl honors last season, underwent labrum surgery this offseason after playing through a separated shoulder in 2021.