Report: Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman seeking new deals from Raiders

The Raiders have extended a few of their core players over the course of the offseason, including quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Now as the club begins training camp, there are a couple more players who would like some more security.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, tight end Darren Waller and linebacker Denzel Perryman are seeking new contracts.

As previously noted, Waller is woefully underpaid — especially considering the tight end deals that have been signed this offseason. He’s slated to make is slated to make $6.25 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, plus $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

On the other hand, Browns tight end David Njoku signed a four-year deal that will pay him $14.18 million per year this offseason. Waller has reached 1,100 yards in two of the last three seasons. Njoku’s career high is 639 from 2018.

Waller recently hired new representation. The fact that he reported to training camp on Wednesday — and has said in the past that he’s letting his agent handle the contract — is potentially a positive sign for both sides.

Perryman was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2021 after Las Vegas acquired him from Carolina. He tallied a career-high 154 tackles. He has one year remaining on his contract.