Teddy Bridgewater says he’s tired of football players trying to portray a “tough guy image”

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has a problem with the way some of his fellow players portray themselves publicly.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s a gangsta,” Bridgewater wrote on social media. “You went to school, attended those classes and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough.'”

Bridgewater said that football players should think about how children perceive their actions.

“Kids don’t be fooled,” Bridgewater wrote. “You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false image you see on IG from a lot of ball players.”

Bridgewater, who was born and raised in Miami, is with his hometown team for the first time in his NFL career, and hoping to make a positive impact in his community.