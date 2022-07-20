The 49ers granted Jimmy Garoppolo permission to seek a trade — in March

USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s Washington Post profile of Adam Schefter gave the football-following world a glimpse inside the sausage-making process when it comes to NFL scoops. On Wednesday, Schefter showed us a finished sausage.

Tweeted Schefter on Wednesday, July 20: “49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said.”

Wrote Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, on March 28: “The 49ers granted Garoppolo and his representation permission to seek a trade, [G.M. John] Lynch said.”

Thus, today’s news is essentially a reiteration of something the team already disclosed. Nearly four months ago.

So what’s going on here? It is, in my assessment, another example of the favor-trading in which Schefter engages to ensure that he’s at the front of the line for any and all scoops. By blasting to his 9.6 million followers old news couched as new news, with the names of not one but two agents expressly added to the ensuing social-media billboard, Schefter has given Yee and Chow not only free advertising but also an attempt to resuscitate a trade market that has been, to date, catatonic.

The report/favor from Schefter surely was sparked by Tuesday’s explanation from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared in the middle of August, coupled with our explanation that this timeline screws both the 49ers and Garoppolo. Added Schefter to his tweet: “Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer.”

There’s a difference between being cleared to practice and being fully cleared. Apparently, Yee and Chow wanted to make it clear to everyone through Schefter’s platform that Garoppolo is available in a trade now, not later.

But he’s been available. And no one has made a play for him.

So fine. Garoppolo is cleared to practice, and he’s available now. Good luck with that. The Browns got a fifth-round pick from the Panthers for Baker Mayfield, who’s getting only $5 million from his new team. How can the 49ers expect anything more than that for Garoppolo, barring a freak Teddy Bridgewater type of injury?

Regardless, Schefter did his part. He dusted off some old news in a last-ditch effort to goose a potentially non-existent trade market for Garoppolo. Whenever Garoppolo makes his next move (and/or when Yee or Chow have any news regarding their other clients), you won’t need five guesses as to who will be tweeting it five minutes or so before it’s otherwise announced.