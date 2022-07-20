Willie Gay agrees to diversion program in criminal damage case

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has reached an agreement with prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, to end the criminal case against him, TMZ Sports reports.

Gay, who was charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage in January, agreed to a diversion program in June. He will have to undergo mental health counseling, submit to drug and alcohol testing, pay fines, fees and restitution, and remain out of trouble for 12 months, per TMZ Sports.

If he meets all conditions, prosecutors will dismiss the case against him.

Gay was arrested Jan. 19, accused of damaging a vacuum, cellphone screen, wall/door frame and a humidifier during an incident at the house of the mother of his child.

Gay played both postseason games the Chiefs played after his arrest.

A second-round choice in 2020, Gay has appeared in 28 regular-season games and three in the postseason in two seasons.