XFL will announces its cities and stadiums on Sunday

Getty Images

The XFL will re-return in February. In four days, the league will announce where its teams will be playing.

The league has announced that, on Sunday, the cities and venues for the eight teams will be revealed.

For the first resurrection of the XFL in 2020, the league had teams in St. Louis, D.C., Seattle, Dallas, New York, Tampa Bay, Houston, and L.A.

The league, purchased out of bankruptcy by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, is set to resume playing shortly after the Super Bowl. ESPN and ABC have an exclusive broadcasting deal with the XFL.

But that doesn’t mean we’ll ignore it, even though ESPN has completely ignored the USFL, whose games were televised in 2022 by Fox and NBC.