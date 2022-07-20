XFL will announces its cities and stadiums on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on July 20, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT
XFL: MAR 08 St. Louis BattleHawks at DC Defenders
Getty Images

The XFL will re-return in February. In four days, the league will announce where its teams will be playing.

The league has announced that, on Sunday, the cities and venues for the eight teams will be revealed.

For the first resurrection of the XFL in 2020, the league had teams in St. Louis, D.C., Seattle, Dallas, New York, Tampa Bay, Houston, and L.A.

The league, purchased out of bankruptcy by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, is set to resume playing shortly after the Super Bowl. ESPN and ABC have an exclusive broadcasting deal with the XFL.

But that doesn’t mean we’ll ignore it, even though ESPN has completely ignored the USFL, whose games were televised in 2022 by Fox and NBC.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “XFL will announces its cities and stadiums on Sunday

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.