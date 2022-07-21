Asante Samuel says he didn’t get “brainwashed” by the Patriot Way like some teammates

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 21, 2022, 11:44 AM EDT
Getty Images
Getty Images

Former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel spent his first five seasons in New England, but he says he was never on board with coach Bill Belichick’s program.

Samuel said on the I Am Athlete podcast that many of his teammates in New England bought what Belichick was selling, to their own detriment.

“Some of them be brainwashed with that Patriot Way. I ain’t going for none of that. I don’t know what no Patriot Way is,” Samuel said, via MassLive.com.

Samuel played out his four-year rookie contract and then spent one year playing on the franchise tag before leaving for the Eagles in free agency. He said Belichick never wanted to pay him what he was worth.

“All of them is company men, talking about Patriot Way,” Samuel said. “I don’t know none of that. I’m here to get money, take care of my family, the same way Belichick is here to take care of his family, get his money. So when you try to hold my money back and you want all your money, I ain’t got no respect for you.”

Samuel spent four seasons with the Eagles and then finished his career with two seasons with the Falcons.

16 responses to “Asante Samuel says he didn’t get “brainwashed” by the Patriot Way like some teammates

  1. This guy is like a bitter ex. Newsflash Asante. Had you caught the ball that Eli Manning threw right into your hands, the Patriots would have had the perfect season. Secondly, if you hadnt been so lazy on the Tyree catch, you could have helped break it up instead of watching it unfold like the rest of us. Maybe they would have paid you to stick around.

  4. Being from South Florida, it’s more of a mentality. I’m not saying you can’t be respectful to your employer & coworkers. But when you work your tail off & still get the cold shoulder, the Miami in you comes out. See Andre Johnson, Santana Moss, Vince Wikfork, Willis McGahee, Bryant Mckinnie. All those guys worked their tails off, but sounded off if things didn’t seem fair. Their teammates never had an issue with them. Antonio Brown took it to the extreme, but you catch my drift about them being from Miami.

  5. The Patriot Wat is The Brady Way. That culture is beginning to crumble and Buffalo will put an end to it. They may already have. Playoff beat down.

  6. Translation: I think I deserve money more than my teammates and I resent anything approaching parity with them.

  7. I don’t think Belichick had a problem paying players, especially DBs. He just simply didn’t think Samuel was anything special. Revis on the other hand got essentially a max contract his one year there.

  8. Maybe if he’d “bought in” (simply done his job) he could have held on to that gift pick all mannngs serve up and earned the damn ring instead of letting down all the guys who held up their end.

  9. I totally get where Samuel is coming from. The shelf life isn’t very long for many athletes and all try to hit the big money after their rookie deals have been fulfilled. Belichick doesn’t need the money, he has the power when it comes to personnel decisions most of the time.

  10. If he would have held on to an easy interception the Pats would have had one more SB win….

  14. I get what he’s saying. He doesn’t say that he should have been the highest paid at his position… just that he didn’t get what he thought he was worth.
    As far as the “brainwashed” comment, he spent 5 years playing for Belichick, so he apparently “did his job” well enough to suit Bill. My take is that he gave his body for 5 years without having to give Bill his mind too.

  15. Belichick has never won a playoff game without Tom Brady as his QB. Not hating, just a fact.

