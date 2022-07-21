Bo Jackson donated $170,000 to pay for funerals of Uvalde victims

Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced shortly after the Uvalde school massacre in May that an anonymous donor was paying for the funerals of the 19 children and two teachers. Bo Jackson was the man behind the money, it was revealed this week, flying to Uvalde with a friend to present a check for $170,000 to Abbott.

“We didn’t want media,” Jackson told the Associated Press. “No one knew we were there.”

Jackson, who played four seasons for the Raiders, had no personal connection to the city but has driven through Uvalde many times on his way to visit a friend’s ranch. He said he was just moved to give after the loss of so many children.

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting old,” said Jackson, a father of three and a grandfather as he nears 60. “It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right.

“I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. . . . The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

Other fundraising efforts have since raised millions to assists the families of victims, and local funeral homes said they wouldn’t charge families for services. Jackson’s donation was directed to OneStar, a nonprofit created to further volunteerism and community service in Texas, including Uvalde relief efforts.

“I don’t want to turn this into anything [but] what it is. I was just trying [with the donation] to put a little sunshine in someone’s cloud, a very dark cloud,” Jackson said.