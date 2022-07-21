Browns aren’t expected to be interested in Cam Newton

July 21, 2022
In recent days, there’s been some chatter that the Browns possibly will pursue quarterback Cam Newton, if starter Deshaun Watson misses a significant chunk of the season due to a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. For now, chatter is all that it is.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports that the Browns “are not expected” to be interested in Newton.

It’s not relevant until the Browns know whether and to what extent they’ll be without Watson. If the suspension lasts more than eight games, maybe it makes sense to pursue Newton. For now, the Browns are exploring potential backups to Jacoby Brissett, who would be the short-term starter if Watson isn’t gone for most of the season.

If Watson is gone for most of the season, the analysis may change. We could get some answers at any time, with Judge Sue L. Robinson likely closing in on making a decision on a potential suspension for Watson.

