Browns “looking for a quantum leap” from Jedrick Wills

Posted by Josh Alper on July 21, 2022, 8:17 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Bengals at Browns
Getty Images

Browns reserve tackle Chris Hubbard said that he thinks the team’s offensive line is a “very special group,” but others in the organization are looking for more from at least one of the blockers.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills is that player. The 2020 first-round pick has been a starter over his first two seasons and offensive line coach Bill Callahan made it clear that the team wants to see him reach a new level in his play in his third season.

“I’m looking for a quantum leap in his play,” Callahan said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “I think we all are. He wants to do it. So if it comes from him and he wants to do it, he wants the progress, that’s 99 percent of it. That’s awesome. It’s all intrinsic, it’s all self-motivated. So coming from Jed, I think that means a lot. He’s pretty focused.”

Wills said he “a hundred percent” agrees with Callahan’s view that a leap in his play is due this year and that he wants to prove he’s one of the best tackles in the league this season. Accomplishing that would make Hubbard’s prediction ring truer in Cleveland this fall.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Browns “looking for a quantum leap” from Jedrick Wills

  2. When you draft a Tackle that high (10th), you expect All Pro level play. This guy isn’t a bust, but he’s not good value drafted that high.

  3. When you draft a Tackle that high (10th), you expect All Pro level play. This guy isn’t a bust, but he’s not good value drafted that high.

    He is super athletic and wants to be good he just needs some time. Also, he just turned 23 in May and is going into his third year in the league. The top two tackles from the 2022 draft, Ekwonu and Neal, will both turn 22 this fall. Give him time and he will be just fine.

  4. Just another alabama linemen. They are suppose to be all world when drafted but stinks in the nfl.

  5. He was one of the most dominant right tackles in college and they are trying to make him a left tackle in the NFL. Most times this doesn’t go well, may end up back on the right sometime this year, where he could be all-pro…

  6. browns023 says:
    July 21, 2022 at 9:35 am
    When you draft a Tackle that high (10th), you expect All Pro level play. This guy isn’t a bust, but he’s not good value drafted that high.

    He is super athletic and wants to be good he just needs some time. Also, he just turned 23 in May and is going into his third year in the league. The top two tackles from the 2022 draft, Ekwonu and Neal, will both turn 22 this fall. Give him time and he will be just fine.

    00Rate This

    ——————-

    How much time does he need? WHen you get picked 10th, you need to be a good Day 1 starter, not a developmental prospect.

    Good grief. No wonder why your team can’t go anywhere.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.