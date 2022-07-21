Browns signing Josh Rosen

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 21, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT
Josh Rosen is getting yet another chance in the NFL.

Rosen is signing with the Browns, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals selected Rosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but they got rid of him after an ugly rookie season. He was traded to the Dolphins, who also got rid of him after one season, and after that he spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers and Falcons. The Browns are his sixth NFL team.

Rosen is the fourth quarterback on the Browns’ roster, following Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. If Watson is suspended for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy, Rosen will have a chance at making the roster, but given his history in his previous five stops, the Browns are surely hoping there’s no scenario in which Rosen actually takes the field in a game.

  4. he can put the ball on the #s .. could be a race between him and Jacoby..

  5. Ha ha!
    Was his last action in the NFL throwing a pick for Atlanta, or did I miss something after that?
    Cleveland deserves everything it gets!

