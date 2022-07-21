Cardinals, Kyler Murray agree to terms on contract extension

Getty Images

The Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray are putting an offseason of drama behind them.

According to multiple reports, Murray has agreed to terms on an extension that will make him one of the league’s highest-paid players.

It’s been clear that Murray was unhappy with his contract since February, when Murray first deleted all Cardinals references from his social media. And then his agent put out a lengthy statement to say he had presented the Cardinals with a detailed extension proposal.

The two sides went back and forth for months, but General Manager Steve Keim said in May that he thought Arizona and Murray would come to an agreement over the summer.

Now, that has come to fruition.

Murray’s deal will reportedly keep the quarterback under contract with the Cardinals through the 2028 season.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is worth $230.5 million with $160 million guaranteed. Murray now has the second-highest average annual value of a QB contract at $46.1 million per year.