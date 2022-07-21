Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch dies at 76

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT
Super Bowl IV - Minnesota Vikings v Kansas City Chiefs
Jim Lynch, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Honor, has died, Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network reports. Lynch was 76.

The Chiefs made Lynch a second-round selection out of Notre Dame in 1967. He spent 11 seasons with the team, playing with Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell for eight seasons (1967-74).

Lynch appeared in 151 games, 148 of those consecutively, and totaled 17 interceptions, 14 fumbles and 18 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl in 1968.

He was on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team, which beat the Vikings 23-7.

Lynch earned induction into the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame honored him in 1992.

In 1973, he and Daniel Thomas Hogarty founded D. Thomas and Associates, a food brokerage company specializing in packaging technology.

4 responses to “Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch dies at 76

  1. Great player RIP JL.

    Imagine that trio of great linebackers playing 8 seasons together!

  2. he was a great player, but imagine him getting selected to the Chiefs Hall of Honor AND the Ring of Honor which is a virtually unknown society

  3. Number 51 from Notre Dame was awesome, but he got elected to the Chiefs Ring of Honor which allows his name to be affixed to Arrowhead Stadium to see. I never knew he ALSO was selected to the Chiefs Hall of Honor which is a virtually unknown society

