Chiefs Hall of Honor member Jim Lynch dies at 76

Getty Images

Jim Lynch, a member of the Chiefs Hall of Honor, has died, Rick Gosselin of the Talk of Fame Network reports. Lynch was 76.

The Chiefs made Lynch a second-round selection out of Notre Dame in 1967. He spent 11 seasons with the team, playing with Pro Football Hall of Famers Willie Lanier and Bobby Bell for eight seasons (1967-74).

Lynch appeared in 151 games, 148 of those consecutively, and totaled 17 interceptions, 14 fumbles and 18 sacks. He made the Pro Bowl in 1968.

He was on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV championship team, which beat the Vikings 23-7.

Lynch earned induction into the Chiefs’ Hall of Honor in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame honored him in 1992.

In 1973, he and Daniel Thomas Hogarty founded D. Thomas and Associates, a food brokerage company specializing in packaging technology.