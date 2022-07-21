Cowboys bringing back white helmet, throwbacks for Thanksgiving game

What’s old is new again.

For the first time in a decade, the Cowboys will wear their white helmet with a single navy star and classic throwback uniforms for their Thanksgiving game against the Giants, the team announced on Thursday.

That means Dallas is one of many teams that will take advantage of the league ridding itself of the one-helmet rule this year.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season,” Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

The Cowboys last wore the helmet and uniform in a 38-31 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving in 2012. Then-rookie Robert Griffin III threw for 304 yards with four touchdowns in the contest.

