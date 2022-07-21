Drew Brees becomes a pickleball team co-owner

Getty Images

When news first emerged that future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees would end his time with NBC’s Football Night in America after only one season, Brees responded by offering up several possibilities for 2022, including returning to the NFL. It was hard to tell the difference between what was real and what was uttered in jest.

He said, among other things, that he may train for the pickleball tour. While there’s still no evidence that he plans to play by Brees to actually pickleball, he definitely intends to be involved in the sport that lands somewhere at the intersection of ping-pong and tennis.

Via Sports Business Journal, Brees has become the co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club. It’s a 2022 expansion team in Major League Pickleball.

MLP will have three events in 2022. And while Brees has not yet said he plans to play, he clearly has the physical skills to do it, if he wanted to do it.