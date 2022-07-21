Falcons place Deion Jones on PUP

Getty Images

The Falcons placed inside linebacker Deion Jones on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday.

The Falcons can activate Jones at any time, but he cannot practice until then.

Jones missed the entire offseason program while rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

His future in Atlanta was in question during the offseason, with Jones counting $20.047 million against the cap for 2022. He has $13.64 million guaranteed for this season.

Jones signed a four-year extension with the team in 2019.

Last season, Jones started 16 games and totaled 137 total tackles, two sacks, eight tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, one forced fumble and six passes defensed.