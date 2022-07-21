Jason Peters: Once Justin Fields’ offensive line is set, he’s going to be special

July 21, 2022
The Bears have a new regime in place for 2022 with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus replacing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy as G.M. and head coach, respectively.

But the team still has quarterback Justin Fields, who the team traded up to select at No. 11 overall in 2021.

It’s a big year for the young signal-caller, who displayed some flashes in a middling rookie season. But one of his former teammates believes Fields has what it takes to succeed.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, free-agent left tackle Jason Peters — who started 15 games for Chicago last year — said Fields got better with every game he played.

“He got hurt right there in the middle of it,” Peters said. “He’s going to need his offensive line to block for him, give him some time — because he’s young — to go through his reads. Once he gets older and gets into the groove, because right now he’s going to be like a rookie with the new system pretty much with a new coaching staff, I’m pretty sure they’ve got a whole new system for him, new plays.

“As long as the offensive line gives him some time, he’ll do OK this year. Once he gets that offensive line set, that guy’s going to be special because he can throw, he can run, he can make all the plays he needs to make.”

Fields was sacked a stunning nine times in his first start against the Browns in Week Three. He also fumbled 12 times, losing five of them.

In his 12 appearances with 10 starts, Fields completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

12 responses to "Jason Peters: Once Justin Fields' offensive line is set, he's going to be special

  1. Laughable. Look at this throwing motion. He has terrible mechanics. That’s for starters.

  2. The offensive line was heard uttering the same words about Justin Fields.

  4. If conditions need to be perfect to succeed, then your QB is a game manager.

  5. On paper, the OL and WR personnel put in place to support Fields are underwhelming but I do think I think the new front office and coaching staff that inherited him will make a good faith effort throughout the season to bring him along. If they can be assured by the end of this season that they don’t have to worry about the QB position (at least until contract renewal time) that would certainly be the best case scenario.

    OTOH I think Fields will get this year and this year only. If Poles and Flus aren’t 100% sold on him by next offseason look for them to go a different direction. They know their careers in Chicago will live or die by the QB position and they don’t strike me as the kinds of guys that gamble against long odds.

  6. I don’t know how good he’s going to be, but just from the eye test, he’s going to be better than Lawrence and Wilson. Those two are busts.

    If conditions need to be perfect to succeed, then your QB is a game manager.

    No, he’s a running back with bad fundamentals as a passer.

  9. The Packers were down 3 Pro Bowl O lineman last year from the year before, and Rodgers still won a MVP and 13 games.

    But I do think Fields will be great……………………….at making excuses.

  10. The Bears are in trouble if you listen to the pundits. But I think they will surprise some of the so-called professional gamblers. I will never understand why so many people are down on Justin Fields. He has been a leader and successful at every level. This year under Eberflus and Getsy he will be a star.

  12. Fields is going to be good just hope they can protect until they get him help. The roster is bare.

    Someone predicted a 5-11 record for the Bears? I can guarantee that won’t be their final record.

