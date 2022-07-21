Jets place five players on PUP, including Mekhi Becton

Getty Images

The Jets placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, offensive tackle George Fant, defensive end Carl Lawson, tight end C.J. Uzomah and offensive guard Dru Samia on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Thursday. The club also made the signing of cornerback Craig James official and placed offensive tackle Greg Senat on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Becton, the 11th overall choice in 2020, missed 16 games with a knee injury last season. In two seasons, he has appeared in only 15 games and completed only eight of those.

He skipped the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program and worked with trainers on the side during the mandatory minicamp in June.

Fant’s season ended in Week 17 with a knee injury, and he underwent arthroscopic surgery after the season.

Lawson continues to work his way back from an Achilles tear in the team’s second preseason game last year.

The Jets can activate the players back to the active roster at any point before the start of the regular season, but they cannot participate in practice until then.