Josh McDaniels: I’ve studied weather more than I ever thought I would for camp practices

Getty Images

The Raiders became the first team to have their entire roster report to training camp this week and that meant head coach Josh McDaniels was able to oversee his first practice of the summer with the team on Thursday.

It’s not the first time that McDaniels has been the head coach of an NFL team, but it has been more than decade since his time with the Broncos came to an end so it has been a long time since McDaniels has been in that role.

“It feels like there’s a new start a few different times . . . but it’s always great to get in there with the entire team and see how eager they are to get to work,” McDaniels said, via Cassie Soto of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

One of the new things for McDaniels in this stop is the heat that the team will be practicing in during camp. He said he has “studied temperature and humidity more than I’ve ever thought I would” and that he thinks practicing in the morning should prove to be the best thing for the team. McDaniels added that they can adjust and move inside if the heat becomes too much, but that the lower humidity in Las Vegas has left him feeling he’s sweating less than he did in other places.