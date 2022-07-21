Kenyan Drake, Denzelle Good cleared to begin training camp

Getty Images

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake recently said in a podcast appearance that he’s expecting to be fully ready for the regular season after breaking his ankle late last season.

But it looks like that timeline was a little conservative.

Per Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Drake and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have been cleared for the start of training camp.

While Drake was able to play most of the 2021 season, Good suffered a torn ACL in Week One and missed the rest of the year. He had started 14 games for the Raiders in their inaugural season in Las Vegas.

Drake had 545 yards from scrimmage — 254 rushing, 291 receiving on 30 catches — and three total touchdowns for the Raiders in 2021. He could play a central role on the team’s offense in 2022 given his versatility out of the backfield.