Lamar Jackson isn’t holding out, will he “hold in”?

Posted by Mike Florio on July 21, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reported for training camp. So he’s not holding out.

But here’s the real question. Will Jackson hold in?

It’s become a more common device in recent years. Players who aren’t happy with their contracts nevertheless show up, attend meetings, participate in preparations for the season, but don’t practice.

Steelers linebacker T.J Watt did it last year, and it worked for everyone. He got a market-setting contract, and he tied the single-season sack record.

Jackson should not do anything until he gets his contract, now that he has pivoted from not wanting a new contract to trying to get one. If he had an agent, that’s what an agent would tell him to do.

An agent also would tell Jackson to insist on a fully-guaranteed deal, especially since Kyler Murray didn’t get one.

The numbers should be easy at this point. Deshaun Watson go $46 million per year. Murray got $46.1 million. Jackson should try to get $46.2 million.

The challenge becomes the guarantees. Especially in light of the physical manner in which Jackson plays the position. The Ravens surely will use Murray’s deal to support the argument against fully guaranteeing the contract. With or without an agent, it could be very hard to get the Ravens to yield on that point.

But Jackson should nevertheless try. The question is whether he’d walk away from $46.2 million per year, with the same guarantee structure that Murray received.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Lamar Jackson isn’t holding out, will he “hold in”?

  1. I doubt it since he reported a week early for camp. More then likely so he can negotiate his contract in person and get it done before vets report next week.

  2. Why are you so obsessed with stirring up controversy with Lamar’s contract when it’s not there ? He’s not holding out, in or any other kind of holding. He’s reporting early and STILL we need to find a “hidden meaning”. Newsflash, Lamar will handle this camp exactly like his previous 4. Nothing to see here.

  3. I have a feeling he’s waiting for the backup spot behind Deshaun Watson.

  4. Jackson is going to refuse to throw a spiral until he agrees to a deal….

  6. Sigh..no way i give him a fully guaranteed deal. Also, 46 mill is way to much for one guy on a team. Not sure what cap is this year…bit over 200 mill maybe? Your talking 20-25% of you cap for one guy. Really hard to keep your other quality players with those kind of numbers.

  7. “Steelers linebacker T.J Watt did it last year, and it worked for everyone. He got a market-setting contract, and he tied the single-season sack record.”

    T.J. Watt also has one of the simplest jobs in the entire NFL, and one that is not the hub for the rest of the team.

    A QB is a whole different ball game. They’re the computer that runs the offense. Every detail that isn’t practiced to the point of being automatic turns into a liability in game play. For all his talent, Jackson has a lot of those liabilities. What is he doing to fix them?

  9. There is no way Lame should be paid $46 million per year. He’s won as many playoff games as Kirk Cousins so pay him what Kirk Cousins makes per year.

  10. In the first place, the team is ready & willing to engage him in talks. Lamar says they’re talking.
    Jackson professes to love ball so much that I would be shocked if he didn’t take part in camp.
    The smart money says that he should sit, but his chance of getting injured is minimal. Yes, there could be a soft tissue or ankle injury, but he won’t play in any games anyway..
    I don’t know, but I don’t think he’s wired to even sit out practice.

  12. kevpft says:
    July 21, 2022 at 2:27 pm
    “Steelers linebacker T.J Watt did it last year, and it worked for everyone. He got a market-setting contract, and he tied the single-season sack record.”

    A QB is a whole different ball game. They’re the computer that runs the offense. Every detail that isn’t practiced to the point of being automatic turns into a liability in game play. For all his talent, Jackson has a lot of those liabilities. What is he doing to fix them?
    _____________

    It is quite unfair to question Lamar’s mental acuity, both in general and in playing quarterback. Not one of his detractors on this issue has ever been in the meeting rooms or huddle with Lamar. Not one of them has any idea how much time he spends studying film and the playbook.

  13. I’m calling a holding penalty on PFT for holding onto this topic of discussion too long. LOL

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.