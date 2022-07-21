Lamar Jackson reports for Ravens training camp

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said early this month that he hopes to have a new contract before the start of training camp and that the thought of holding out of camp if a deal didn’t get done wasn’t on his mind.

Jackson and the Ravens haven’t come to an agreement yet, but that didn’t change Jackson’s mind about holding out. The Ravens shared a video of Jackson arriving to the team’s facility on Thursday.

Ravens rookies reported on Tuesday and the full squad isn’t due in until June 26, so Jackson is getting in a few days early. Whether that’s a sign of progress toward an extension remains to be seen, but it’s a good sign that any talks haven’t gone in a negative direction.

Thursday’s news that the Cardinals and Kyler Murray have come to terms on a five-year deal worth $230.5 million with $160 million in guaranteed money could become a talking point for the two sides as it gave Murray the second-highest annual average salary in the league.