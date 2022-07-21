“No limitations” on what Falcons will ask quarterbacks to do

USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons made a major change this offseason when they traded Matt Ryan to the Colts.

Ryan had been the starting quarterback in Atlanta since joining the team as a 2008 first-round pick, so his departure marks a new direction for the franchise. They signed Marcus Mariota as a free agent and drafted Desmond Ridder in the third round as they began to chart a new course.

One might imagine that the change at quarterback would lead to diminished expectations at the position in the short term, but quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said that will not be the case.

“There are no limitations on the quarterbacks and what we are going to ask them to do,” Ragone said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We’re going to try to grow with them and evolve with what we think makes the most sense. We’ll get the feedback from them and more importantly, when you watch the film, seeing where they are most comfortable. Obviously, that’s what we’ll do.”

The issue in Atlanta won’t be limitations in what they ask of the quarterbacks as much as what limitations the quarterbacks show on the field. Ryan didn’t have many and that made life easier for the Falcons offense, but the new look is likely to reveal new shortcomings in Atlanta.