Packers sign Sal Cannella

July 21, 2022
The Packers have added a tight end to their roster ahead of the start of training camp.

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that the team signed Sal Cannella. Cannella worked out for the team earlier this week.

Cannella comes to the Packers after playing in the USFL this year. He led all the league’s tight ends with 34 receptions and also picked up 368 yards and two touchdowns while playing for the New Orleans Breakers.

Cannella was undrafted out of Auburn in 2020 and spent a brief period with the Dolphins.

The Packers tight end depth chart is topped by Robert Tonyan, although he is coming off of a torn ACL. Marcedes Lewis, Josiah Deguara, Tyler Davis, Eli Wolf, Dominique Dafney, and Alize Mack are also on the roster.

  1. Sal Cannella looked fairly dominant in the USFL. Who Knows, maybe he can do something for the Packers.

  2. He will be all pro on the team considering the bums they have now. There best guy may not play to mid season due to acl injury.

  4. This is why I could never be a GM. I’d like to think I could, but not being happy with only 7 tight ends on the training camp roster so I sign an 8th. That’s grinding man.

  5. Can you imagine the excitement of this young man in parlaying his USFL exploits into signing with the greatest NFL franchise of all time.

