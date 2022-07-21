Patriots announce coaching staff, Joe Judge coaching QBs and Matt Patricia offensive line

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been tight-lipped this offseason about how his coaching staff would be structured, but with training camp opening, New England has finally announced its full coaching staff.

The most noteworthy titles on the staff are former Giants head coach Joe Judge getting the title of offensive assistant/quarterbacks, and former Lions head coach Matt Patricia getting the title of senior football advisor/offensive line.

On any other team, that would be surprising: Judge was the Patriots’ special teams coordinator before he became Giants head coach, and he has never coached quarterbacks before. And Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator before he became Lions head coach, and he has mostly coached defense in his career.

But it’s less surprising with Belichick, because Belichick has always done things his own way. And Belichick announced in March that the Patriots wouldn’t give any coach the title of offensive or defensive coordinator this season. Cam Achord has the title of special teams coordinator.

Both of Belichick’s sons are also on the staff: Brian Belichick is safeties coach and Steve Belichick is linebackers coach.

There’s still no word on who will be calling the plays in New England, either on offense or on defense.

