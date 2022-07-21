Patriots place five players on PUP, including David Andrews, James White

Getty Images

Center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White are opening training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The players can come off the list at any time but can’t practice with the team until they do.

Andrews underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. White injured his hip injury last September, playing only three games. Jones’ 2021 season ended after six games with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Peppers and McMillan are working their way back from torn ACLs from last season.

Andrews has started 86 games since 2015, including 17 last season, and White has played 95 since 2014.