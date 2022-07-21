Patriots place five players on PUP, including David Andrews, James White

Posted by Charean Williams on July 21, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT
New England Patriots Practice
Getty Images

Center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White are opening training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The players can come off the list at any time but can’t practice with the team until they do.

Andrews underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason. White injured his hip injury last September, playing only three games. Jones’ 2021 season ended after six games with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Peppers and McMillan are working their way back from torn ACLs from last season.

Andrews has started 86 games since 2015, including 17 last season, and White has played 95 since 2014.

3 responses to “Patriots place five players on PUP, including David Andrews, James White

  1. Of all 5 James White will be currently the only one starting the season on the PUP list but more likely on IR for first 6 weeks IF he hasn’t already decided to call it a career & retire…. Great player & leader & a future Patriot Hall honoree…has nothing left to prove, wish him all the best in his endeavors wherever they take him!!!
    Go Pats!!!

  2. Word is James White is not moving around too well. He’s been a great all-purpose back. Hope he can go.

