Raiders, Denzelle Good agree to reworked contract

With their first training camp practice underway in Las Vegas, the Raiders have taken care of some business with one of their players returning from injury.

The club and offensive lineman Denzelle Good have agreed to a re-worked one-year contract, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Good was slated to make a base salary of $3.09 million in 2022. But that has been reduced to $1.035 million with the opportunity to make $425,000 in incentives.

Good started 14 games for Las Vegas in 2020 but missed nearly all of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week One. The offensive lineman has been medically cleared and is participating in Thursday’s first training camp practice, according to multiple reporters on the Raiders beat.

A Colts seventh-round pick in 2015, Good has appeared in 62 games with 43 starts in his carer.