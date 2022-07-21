Rams get their Super Bowl rings tonight

Posted by Mike Florio on July 21, 2022, 9:38 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVI
In mid-February, the Rams won the Super Bowl. In late July, they’ll receive a tangible and permanent commemoration of it.

Tonight is ring night for the Rams.

As noted in May, players like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller (now with the Bills), and Odell Beckham Jr. (still a free agent) participated in designing the ring.

“That is going to be a legendary ring,” said the ring designer at the time. “You’re talking about something that’s never been done before. . . . I’m from L.A., so to make the best Super Bowl ring in history is a big deal to me.”

We’ll all get to judge the finished product tonight. Surely, more than a few images will make their way to social media once the boxes containing the baubles are opened.

4 responses to “Rams get their Super Bowl rings tonight

  3. I’m a Bengals fan and have certain views of that game. But I’m not gonna be a troll. Congratulations to the Rams players, organization, and to their fans.

  4. Has there ever been a drearier Super Bowl winner that no one cared about to this degree?

    The Rams buying a ring had to have been the least interesting Super Bowl outcome of my life to date. Never have I seen a “big game” met with such apathy by the general population.

