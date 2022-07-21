Ravens signing David Sharpe

Getty Images

The Ravens have brought back some depth as they gear up for training camp.

According to multiple reports, Baltimore is re-signing offensive lineman David Sharpe.

Sharpe appeared in three games for the Ravens last year, bouncing between the practice squad and the active roster. He ended up playing 67 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps.

Sharpe provides depth behind expected starters Ronnie Stanley at left tackle and Morgan Moses at right tackle. Ja’Wuan James and Daniel Faalele are also potential depth pieces at offensive tackle.

A Raiders fourth-round pick in 2017, Sharpe has also spent time with Houston and Washington. He’s appeared in 37 career games with six starts.