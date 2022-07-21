Report: AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen working out for Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on July 21, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT
Atlanta Falcons v Dallas Cowboys
The Browns may need an extra body at quarterback for the start of the 2022 season and they’re reportedly looking at a few options this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that two of those options are AJ McCarron and Josh Rosen. Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs are the current backups to Deshaun Watson, who is facing a potential suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

McCarron tore his ACL while playing for the Falcons in the preseason last year. The 2014 Bengals fifth-round pick appeared in 11 games and started three times during his time in Cincinnati before moving on to stints with the Raiders and Texans. He also started one game in Houston.

Rosen was the 10th overall pick in 2018, which put him nine spots behind former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Cardinals picked him, but traded him to the Dolphins after picking Kyler Murray the next year and he wound up in Atlanta as Matt Ryan‘s backup after McCarron’s injury last season.

27 responses to “Report: AJ McCarron, Josh Rosen working out for Browns

  1. LOL!

    That team is going to be terrible. Well deserved. Football gods have been watching.

  2. Somewhere in the world, Hue Jackson is yelling at a wall saying “SEE! I WAS RIGHT ABOUT AJ MCCARRON BEING A STARTING QB”

  3. I have no reason to think he will, but wouldn’t it be hilarious if they sign Josh Rosen and he plays really well so the Browns win a bunch of games but don’t make the playoffs and as a result don’t get a high draft pick in next year’s draft? Then he signs as a free agent somewhere else so the Browns get nothing but a few meaningless wins and a worse pick? That’s what they deserve.

  5. Jake Fromm should be brought in. He showed a lot of poise as the QB for a very bad Giants team last year. Nothing to lose for the Brownies.

  6. can we finally stop now with the Jimmy G to Cleveland rumors? Nobody wants the glass man!

  7. I heard Randell Cunningham was let go as the Raiders chaplain….maybe the Browns can bring him also to play QB?

  9. It looks like the Browns are running a clown show. Why would they bring in two quarterbacks who have demonstrated that they can’t play in the NFL?

  13. The Browns are looking for an upgrade over Josh Dobbs as the QB3. Nothing more than that. Barring an injury to Brissett (while Watson is suspended) or both (when Watson returns), that’s all a signing here would be – depth at QB. Both Rose and McCarron have the potential to be better than Dobbs.

  15. Browns aren’t going to be terrible. They actually appear to have a pretty good team outside of the QB position.
    Sure seems like they’re reaching with McCarron and Rosen though.

  17. Lost on a lot of the commenters on here: they were brought in to serve as backups.

  18. claudesq says:

    July 21, 2022 at 11:23 am

    ————–
    Who would you prefer them bring in who’s a free agent right now?

  19. Remember when all of you thought Rosen was the savior for AZ and they would not draft Murray #1 and get Bosa? PFT mini-GMs at their best.

  21. “The Browns aren’t going to be terrible. They actually appear to have a pretty good team outside of the QB position.”

    LOL, I almost spit my coffee out when I read that… Everything’s just fine.

  22. What an epic blunder this has turned out to be. At least it’s entertaining… Sorry Browns fan!

  23. Did anyone else watch Brissett starts last year in Miami? The guy went 1-7 and wasn’t even close to good.

    As for Josh Rosen, the guy just doesn’t got it. Not at UCLA, not at Arizona, not at Miami, not a SF and so on.

    The Browns are in serious trouble the first half of the season if that’s all they have to rely on in the QB room.

  24. Two league-minimum salary guys. I’d go with McCarron, even if one of his limbs has been amputated. Rosen has a career ratio of 12 TD passes to 26 turnovers (21 INTs, 5 lost fumbles). How does Rosen keep reappearing? He’s a highlight generator for opposing defenses. The league should consider a “Rosen Rule”–Keep him on the roster for a week, get a compensatory draft pick at the end of the seventh round. At least JaMarcus Russell was historically bad for just one team.

    Do you realize that they’re bringing them in to compete for a backup position? Also, the Browns don’t have a first-round pick in the next two drafts because they traded them for Watson.

