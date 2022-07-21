Saints place Michael Thomas, Marcus Davenport on PUP

Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas and defensive end Marcus Davenport on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.

The team can activate the players back to the active roster at any point before the start of the regular season, but they can’t practice with the team until then.

Thomas has played only seven games the past two seasons because of an ankle injury that required two surgeries. It kept him out all of last season.

The Saints are optimistic the medical staff will clear him sometime early in training camp.

The three-time Pro Bowler, who did not participate in the team’s offseason program while rehabbing, has posted videos of himself running routes.

Davenport is recovering from two surgeries on his right shoulder. He also had his left pinky finger partially amputated this offseason after an infection developed when a surgical plate broke.

It is unclear which injury has landed him on the list.

Davenport, who has played 48 of a possible 65 games in his career since the Saints made him the 14th overall selection, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.