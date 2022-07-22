Ben Roethlisberger: Kevin Colbert wanted to move on, Mr. Rooney brought me back last year

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 22, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

Last offseason Ben Roethlisberger agreed to re-do his contract with the Steelers to remain in Pittsburgh for one final season. But he didn’t think everyone wanted him back.

Roethlisberger told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Kevin Colbert, who retired as General Manager of the Steelers this year, was ready to get rid of him a year ago. Roethlisberger also said coach Mike Tomlin would have moved on, but it was owner Art Rooney who made the call to bring him back for his swan song.

“It was mostly Kevin. He was ready to move on. I think Mike was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play,” Roethlisberger said.

Roethlisberger says he’s satisfied with his final season as a Steeler.

“I thought I went out on my terms,” he said. “I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything.”

Many people will take issue with Roethlisberger’s claim that he played well last year, but he’s pleased with the way his career played out its final act. With some help from a team owner who may have seen some sentimental value on allowing Roethlisberger to retire on his own terms.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Kevin Colbert wanted to move on, Mr. Rooney brought me back last year

  1. He could still throw the ball last year but had lost his mobility and ability to extend plays and that was the strongest part of his game.

  2. You didn’t play well last year, Ben. It was time. As a football player, tough as nails and always respected the way you played on the field though.

  3. He couldn’t move anymore, and his arm was shot. It was like watching Old Yeller. He’s right that he didn’t stink like some people made it out to be. The Steeler defense was more of the disappointment. If it had been as good as it was billed to be, they would have had a better season.

  4. “allowing Roethlisberger to retire on his own terms”
    ——————–

    100% selfishness.

    So the other 52 players were screwed a full year just to be his background support of his “swan” song year? Seriously, isn’t the goal to WIN and not just be a sentimental going away party?

  5. Isn’t that the reason Owners hire a GM and coach to make decisions? But not like they had better options to fill his spot last year.

  6. Ben was not the same guy physically last year. Most of that was in his legs, but his deep ball accuracy also clearly declined. However, he still had magic. He led the league with 7 4th quarter comebacks, and that doesn’t include the two crazy near miss comebacks against the Vikings and Chargers. If you had only watched every Steeler game for 3 quarters last year, you would have to assume they won 3 or 4 games. Ben put them on his back (somehow) late over and over again and willed that team to 9 wins and the playoffs. Never underestimate the heart of a champion.

  7. Mr. Rooney also drafted a certain Pitt QB this year after passing another certain Pitt QB a long time ago, thinking he didn’t want to make the same mistake twice. Bad news is Pickett is no Marino.

  9. Big Ben played reasonably well last year, and can be judged to have played poorly only by comparing him to his earlier years when he was at the top of his game. Had Ben retired last year with his replacement putting up the numbers that he did last year, nobody would have been complaining about the quarterback.

  10. Just another example of why owners should not be making roster decisions. Roethlisberger hasn’t even been retired a year and he’s already missing the attention so he’s willing to do any podcast or interview so he can continue discussing his all time favorite subject , himself.

  11. akira0724 says:
    July 22, 2022 at 10:04 am
    “allowing Roethlisberger to retire on his own terms”
    ——————–

    100% selfishness.

    So the other 52 players were screwed a full year just to be his background support of his “swan” song year? Seriously, isn’t the goal to WIN and not just be a sentimental going away party?
    ————————————————————————————-
    Screwed? Please tell us all who the Steelers would’ve been able to select when they were on the board in the 2021 draft had Ben retired. Davis Mills, Kyle Trask? What QB could they have afforded to pick up in free agency that would’ve been better then Ben’s numbers?

  13. He did get them into the playoffs. He did not play at a high level, but what were their other options? Tank with Rudolph? Give up a draft pick for Gardner Minshew?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.