Bengals officially unveil white helmets

The Bengals announced recently that they would be unveiling a white helmet to use as an alternate to their usual orange and black ones and they offered a look at the helmets on Friday.

Photos on the team’s website show the white helmet with black stripes and a black facemask. A Bengals logo provides the only jolt of orange at the center of the forehead.

The team has not announced when they will be wearing the alternate helmets. NFL rules changed this year to allow teams to wear a second helmet in conjunction with alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms.

A number of other teams have announced their own plans to use second helmets. Many of those teams have opted for new designs that feature black as the dominant color, but the Bengals have gone the other way for their alternate helmets.